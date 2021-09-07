11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock moved upwards by 17.32% to $6.7 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Kaival Brands Innovations's stock is 60.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 53.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.1 million.
- LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) stock increased by 14.4% to $1.51. LightInTheBox Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 181.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock rose 9.47% to $5.61. The current volume of 32.4 million shares is 95.39% of TAL Education's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) stock rose 9.17% to $15.0. As of 12:30 EST, Youdao's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 158.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) stock moved upwards by 7.11% to $31.76. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 9.1 million, which is 136.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.1 billion.
Losers
- Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) shares fell 11.77% to $3.0 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $357.7 million.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares fell 11.18% to $9.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.2 million.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock decreased by 9.56% to $10.89. As of 12:30 EST, BIT Mining's stock is trading at a volume of 3.8 million, which is 137.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $790.7 million.
- Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares declined by 8.87% to $90.19. Trading volume for Hibbett's stock is 279.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 62.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock decreased by 7.22% to $2.63. As of 12:30 EST, Future FinTech Group's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million, which is 94.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.6 million.
- Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) shares decreased by 6.62% to $7.09. Trading volume for Beachbody's stock is 2.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 117.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
