 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) shares moved upwards by 43.44% to $14.53 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.9 million.
  • Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock rose 20.34% to $8.46. As of 12:30 EST, Moxian (BVI)'s stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million, which is 53.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $163.6 million.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) stock rose 15.21% to $131.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 10.8 million, which is 656.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock increased by 11.22% to $4.16. Aterian's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 287.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $160.4 million.
  • Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares increased by 11.19% to $4.85. Oriental Culture Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 276.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.1 million.
  • China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) stock rose 10.99% to $0.62. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 908.1K shares, making up 33.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) stock fell 16.16% to $31.7 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 25.3 million, which is 726.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock fell 11.5% to $2.68. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 530.0K shares, making up 132.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.6 million.
  • Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) shares declined by 11.08% to $27.71. The current volume of 210.6K shares is 42.15% of Torrid Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock fell 11.05% to $6.46. The current volume of 13.1 million shares is 102.07% of Express's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $428.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares fell 9.79% to $5.09. Viomi Technology Co's stock is trading at a volume of 559.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 150.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $354.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock declined by 9.68% to $2.52. As of 12:30 EST, Gaotu Techedu's stock is trading at a volume of 7.5 million, which is 58.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $644.0 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (COE + ATER)

36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com