12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) shares moved upwards by 43.44% to $14.53 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.9 million.
- Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock rose 20.34% to $8.46. As of 12:30 EST, Moxian (BVI)'s stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million, which is 53.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $163.6 million.
- Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) stock rose 15.21% to $131.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 10.8 million, which is 656.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock increased by 11.22% to $4.16. Aterian's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 287.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $160.4 million.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares increased by 11.19% to $4.85. Oriental Culture Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 276.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.1 million.
- China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) stock rose 10.99% to $0.62. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 908.1K shares, making up 33.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 million.
Losers
- Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) stock fell 16.16% to $31.7 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 25.3 million, which is 726.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock fell 11.5% to $2.68. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 530.0K shares, making up 132.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.6 million.
- Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) shares declined by 11.08% to $27.71. The current volume of 210.6K shares is 42.15% of Torrid Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock fell 11.05% to $6.46. The current volume of 13.1 million shares is 102.07% of Express's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $428.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares fell 9.79% to $5.09. Viomi Technology Co's stock is trading at a volume of 559.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 150.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $354.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock declined by 9.68% to $2.52. As of 12:30 EST, Gaotu Techedu's stock is trading at a volume of 7.5 million, which is 58.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $644.0 million.
