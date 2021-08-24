12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock rose 25.0% to $2.12 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 124.6 million shares, making up 164.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) shares moved upwards by 19.72% to $97.07. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 27.3 million shares, making up 346.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $121.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock rose 16.23% to $2.72. As of 12:30 EST, Gaotu Techedu's stock is trading at a volume of 17.7 million, which is 141.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $695.2 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares increased by 14.9% to $3.7. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares, making up 295.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $142.7 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares moved upwards by 14.89% to $0.63. The current volume of 82.8 million shares is 140.98% of Naked Brand Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $575.3 million.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock increased by 14.1% to $5.74. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 368.4K, which is 100.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $400.3 million.
Losers
- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) stock declined by 8.63% to $6.04 during Tuesday's regular session. iMedia Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 153.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 72.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock decreased by 7.77% to $7.18. Canoo's stock is trading at a volume of 4.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 113.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) stock decreased by 6.88% to $19.16. Trading volume for Mister Car Wash's stock is 3.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 310.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.
- Traeger (NYSE:COOK) shares fell 5.98% to $25.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) shares declined by 5.95% to $4.43. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock declined by 5.01% to $17.65. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 691.8K, which is 42.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
