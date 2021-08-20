 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares rose 175.07% to $17.33 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 277.4K shares, making up 587.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.1 million.
  • Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock rose 53.95% to $6.62. The current volume of 76.0 million shares is 9643.03% of Geovax Labs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.
  • XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) shares rose 16.59% to $4.63. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 1217.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.
  • Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares rose 15.29% to $7.01. The current volume of 180.1K shares is 78.59% of Organovo Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $61.0 million.
  • Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) stock increased by 13.73% to $6.21. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 172.4K shares, making up 107.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $381.9 million.
  • Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) stock moved upwards by 13.25% to $23.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 849.6K, which is 69.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares decreased by 55.45% to $0.66 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 32.6 million shares is 1332.46% of Progenity's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.7 million.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) stock declined by 50.28% to $0.61. The current volume of 38.9 million shares is 935.01% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) shares declined by 36.06% to $2.27. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 23.9 million shares, making up 419.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $530.0 million.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) stock declined by 24.05% to $6.19. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 172.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) stock fell 19.39% to $69.03. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares, making up 406.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion.
  • Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock decreased by 18.02% to $3.14. Trading volume for Ensysce Biosciences's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 47.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.1 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (AXDX + ALLO)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Announces CEO Transition, FibroGen's Roxadustat Approved In Europe, GeoVax, Sorrento Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Data
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Reorganizes Business Units In Neuroscience Focus, Helius Medical Spikes On Breakthrough Designation, Ra Medical Sells Dermatology Business
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna's Vaccine Produces Durable Response Against Variants, FDA Approves Jazz's Sleep Disorder Drug, Dermata IPO
Allogene's BCMA-Targeted Therapy Gets US Orphan Drug Tag For Multiple Myeloma
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Xeris Gets OK For Initiating Hyperthyroidism Study, Merck-Eisai Snag FDA Approval For Drug Combo, Decision Day For Jazz Pharma
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings, Amgen Goes Shopping, GlaxoSmithKline-Vir's COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Supply Deal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com