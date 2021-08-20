12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares rose 175.07% to $17.33 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 277.4K shares, making up 587.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.1 million.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock rose 53.95% to $6.62. The current volume of 76.0 million shares is 9643.03% of Geovax Labs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) shares rose 16.59% to $4.63. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 1217.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.
- Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares rose 15.29% to $7.01. The current volume of 180.1K shares is 78.59% of Organovo Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $61.0 million.
- Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) stock increased by 13.73% to $6.21. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 172.4K shares, making up 107.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $381.9 million.
- Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) stock moved upwards by 13.25% to $23.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 849.6K, which is 69.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
Losers
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares decreased by 55.45% to $0.66 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 32.6 million shares is 1332.46% of Progenity's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.7 million.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) stock declined by 50.28% to $0.61. The current volume of 38.9 million shares is 935.01% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) shares declined by 36.06% to $2.27. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 23.9 million shares, making up 419.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $530.0 million.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) stock declined by 24.05% to $6.19. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 172.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) stock fell 19.39% to $69.03. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares, making up 406.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock decreased by 18.02% to $3.14. Trading volume for Ensysce Biosciences's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 47.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.1 million.
