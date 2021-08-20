 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares rose 21.06% to $4.31 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Pixelworks's stock is 7.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1167.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $225.9 million.
  • Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) shares moved upwards by 15.22% to $11.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares increased by 13.61% to $36.14. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.1 million shares, making up 83.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
  • VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) shares increased by 11.2% to $3.97. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 924.8K, which is 230.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $282.7 million.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares increased by 9.53% to $35.14. Riot Blockchain's stock is trading at a volume of 7.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 64.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares increased by 9.24% to $5.25. The current volume of 17.8 million shares is 71.11% of Marin Software's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) shares fell 10.14% to $17.77 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) shares declined by 8.7% to $2.94. Trading volume for ClearSign Technologies's stock is 107.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 150.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.0 million.
  • Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) shares decreased by 7.97% to $9.41. Sabre's stock is trading at a volume of 11.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 211.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) stock declined by 7.73% to $257.86. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.3 million shares, making up 211.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.3 billion.
  • Sabre (NASDAQ:SABRP) shares fell 5.99% to $123.35. Sabre's stock is trading at a volume of 124.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 777.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock declined by 5.68% to $5.82. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 20.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $591.3 million.

 

 

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

