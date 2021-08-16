 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 12:36pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock moved upwards by 15.84% to $4.71 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 7.7 million, which is 423.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) stock moved upwards by 11.11% to $10.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.7 million.
  • Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) stock increased by 6.86% to $9.65. Trean Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 473.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 239.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $493.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) stock increased by 4.63% to $22.55. The company's market cap stands at $204.0 million.
  • Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) stock increased by 4.34% to $17.52. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 110.0K, which is 2.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.8 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ:JRJC) shares fell 36.98% to $5.08 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 419.9K shares is 651.2% of China Finance Online Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
  • X Financial (NYSE:XYF) shares declined by 13.25% to $4.98. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 300.5K shares, making up 59.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.1 million.
  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares declined by 12.52% to $12.86. Trading volume for Oscar Health's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 301.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares decreased by 10.79% to $2.41. As of 12:30 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 495.6K, which is 203.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $125.1 million.
  • Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) stock declined by 9.8% to $90.75. As of 12:30 EST, Futu Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 5.5 million, which is 107.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 billion.
  • UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock declined by 9.15% to $14.6. The current volume of 5.1 million shares is 57.83% of UP Fintech Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (CARV + BSVN)

A Look Into Financial Services Sector Value Stocks
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
45 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
50 Biggest Movers From Friday
33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
22 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com