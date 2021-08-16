11 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock moved upwards by 15.84% to $4.71 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 7.7 million, which is 423.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) stock moved upwards by 11.11% to $10.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.7 million.
- Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) stock increased by 6.86% to $9.65. Trean Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 473.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 239.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $493.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) stock increased by 4.63% to $22.55. The company's market cap stands at $204.0 million.
- Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) stock increased by 4.34% to $17.52. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 110.0K, which is 2.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.8 million.
Losers
- China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ:JRJC) shares fell 36.98% to $5.08 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 419.9K shares is 651.2% of China Finance Online Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
- X Financial (NYSE:XYF) shares declined by 13.25% to $4.98. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 300.5K shares, making up 59.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.1 million.
- Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares declined by 12.52% to $12.86. Trading volume for Oscar Health's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 301.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares decreased by 10.79% to $2.41. As of 12:30 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 495.6K, which is 203.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $125.1 million.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) stock declined by 9.8% to $90.75. As of 12:30 EST, Futu Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 5.5 million, which is 107.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 billion.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock declined by 9.15% to $14.6. The current volume of 5.1 million shares is 57.83% of UP Fintech Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers