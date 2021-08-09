12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ:GNOG) stock moved upwards by 47.84% to $18.14 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Golden Nugget Online's stock is 27.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 2693.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) shares rose 44.62% to $1.94. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 23.1 million, which is 3144.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $107.8 million.
- Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) shares rose 29.65% to $14.28. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.7 million, which is 3734.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $364.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares increased by 16.79% to $7.44. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 12.4 million, which is 1239.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $540.2 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares moved upwards by 15.97% to $3.38. As of 12:30 EST, Future FinTech Group's stock is trading at a volume of 20.1 million, which is 1112.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $227.0 million.
- Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) stock moved upwards by 12.36% to $12.45. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.0 million, which is 162.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
Losers
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares fell 39.49% to $4.98 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Aterian's stock is 6.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 763.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock declined by 15.84% to $2.66. Kaixin Auto Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 19.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 413.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $381.5 million.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares declined by 10.63% to $7.91. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 35.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.9 million.
- Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) stock declined by 6.69% to $28.84. As of 12:30 EST, Live Ventures's stock is trading at a volume of 54.8K, which is 137.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares decreased by 6.48% to $2.89. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 438.7K, which is 99.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.0 million.
- Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) stock decreased by 6.34% to $28.67. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 215.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $846.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
