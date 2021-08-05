12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares moved upwards by 16.61% to $14.25 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.8 million shares, making up 161.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares increased by 16.25% to $61.78. As of 12:35 EST, Kulicke & Soffa Indus's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 203.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) shares moved upwards by 15.8% to $44.83. As of 12:35 EST, Axcelis Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 334.1K, which is 160.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) stock increased by 14.34% to $131.41. As of 12:35 EST, Datadog's stock is trading at a volume of 7.2 million, which is 280.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) shares rose 13.78% to $5.69. Smith Micro Software's stock is trading at a volume of 726.2K shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 152.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $304.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) stock rose 13.5% to $22.36. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 101.84% of Stratasys's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:35 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares fell 26.91% to $71.38 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:35 EST, Itron's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 651.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) shares fell 24.88% to $18.72. Trading volume for OneSpan's stock is 540.4K as of 12:35 EST. This is 350.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $753.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) stock fell 21.44% to $16.25. As of 12:35 EST, CommScope Hldg Co's stock is trading at a volume of 7.2 million, which is 298.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock decreased by 13.17% to $7.72. SilverSun Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 65.3K shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 50.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.
- CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) shares fell 12.83% to $127.13. As of 12:35 EST, CMC Materials's stock is trading at a volume of 371.7K, which is 171.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) stock decreased by 12.62% to $72.97. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares, making up 347.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers