 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 12:43pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) stock increased by 71.39% to $7.49 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:35 EST is 101.7 million, which is 10758.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million.
  • Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) shares rose 13.15% to $83.89. Atkore's stock is trading at a volume of 628.8K shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 154.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) stock moved upwards by 11.79% to $7.96. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 959.9K shares, making up 254.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $518.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Atlas Technical (NASDAQ:ATCX) stock rose 10.34% to $12.69. Trading volume for this security as of 12:35 EST is 742.3K, which is 404.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $404.6 million.
  • ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) shares moved upwards by 7.6% to $64.83. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 310.5K shares, making up 81.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) stock increased by 6.15% to $33.56. nVent Electric's stock is trading at a volume of 834.1K shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 108.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) shares fell 10.33% to $96.05 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 166.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) shares decreased by 8.1% to $111.97. As of 12:35 EST, Woodward's stock is trading at a volume of 464.0K, which is 167.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock fell 7.61% to $10.33. Nikola's stock is trading at a volume of 17.2 million shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 149.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) stock decreased by 7.12% to $62.0. Trading volume for Ameresco's stock is 230.0K as of 12:35 EST. This is 75.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock fell 6.8% to $26.05. The current volume of 648.9K shares is 26.48% of EHang Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:35 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (AMRC + ARCB)

ArcBest Posts Record Revenue, Operating Income In Q2
ArcBest Stock Gains On Strong Q2 Earnings Beat, Shipment Growth
ArcBest: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2021
Unusual Options Activity Insight: ArcBest
Ameresco's Earnings Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com