11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) stock increased by 71.39% to $7.49 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:35 EST is 101.7 million, which is 10758.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million.
- Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) shares rose 13.15% to $83.89. Atkore's stock is trading at a volume of 628.8K shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 154.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) stock moved upwards by 11.79% to $7.96. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 959.9K shares, making up 254.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $518.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Atlas Technical (NASDAQ:ATCX) stock rose 10.34% to $12.69. Trading volume for this security as of 12:35 EST is 742.3K, which is 404.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $404.6 million.
- ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) shares moved upwards by 7.6% to $64.83. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 310.5K shares, making up 81.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) stock increased by 6.15% to $33.56. nVent Electric's stock is trading at a volume of 834.1K shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 108.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) shares fell 10.33% to $96.05 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 166.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) shares decreased by 8.1% to $111.97. As of 12:35 EST, Woodward's stock is trading at a volume of 464.0K, which is 167.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock fell 7.61% to $10.33. Nikola's stock is trading at a volume of 17.2 million shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 149.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) stock decreased by 7.12% to $62.0. Trading volume for Ameresco's stock is 230.0K as of 12:35 EST. This is 75.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock fell 6.8% to $26.05. The current volume of 648.9K shares is 26.48% of EHang Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:35 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers