12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 12:36pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares rose 133.19% to $5.27 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Ever-Glory Intl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 117.7 million, which is 20501.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.0 million.
  • 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) stock moved upwards by 15.35% to $18.75. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 214.8K shares, making up 50.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $702.1 million.
  • Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) shares moved upwards by 9.61% to $16.41. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 164.4K shares, making up 67.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $541.9 million.
  • Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares moved upwards by 9.6% to $14.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 248.4K, which is 69.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $91.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ:BWMX) stock rose 8.16% to $45.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock moved upwards by 8.1% to $5.07. Trading volume for Express's stock is 4.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 34.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $336.1 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares declined by 37.66% to $17.7 during Monday's regular session. E-Home Household Service's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1512.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $593.9 million.
  • Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock decreased by 7.07% to $8.29. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 781.7K, which is 150.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.0 million.
  • Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) shares decreased by 6.94% to $25.09. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 155.6K shares, making up 75.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.8 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares fell 6.88% to $7.59. The company's market cap stands at $179.1 million.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares declined by 6.46% to $5.68. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 22.9 million, which is 78.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
  • Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares fell 6.28% to $11.95. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

