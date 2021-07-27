 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock rose 22.4% to $0.58 during Tuesday's regular session. Meten EdtechX Education's stock is trading at a volume of 15.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 205.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.5 million.
  • 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock increased by 14.42% to $1.19. Trading volume for 17 Education & Technology's stock is 18.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1154.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.4 million.
  • MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares increased by 8.73% to $1.12. MOGU's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1453.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.0 million.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock increased by 7.84% to $4.75. TAL Education's stock is trading at a volume of 63.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 275.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares rose 7.5% to $1.29. Trading volume for Muscle Maker's stock is 595.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 89.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
  • Aarons (NYSE:AAN) stock moved upwards by 6.96% to $29.65. As of 12:30 EST, Aarons's stock is trading at a volume of 258.8K, which is 74.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

 

 

Losers

 

  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock declined by 15.05% to $4.18 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, BIT Mining's stock is trading at a volume of 867.6K, which is 109.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.0 million.
  • Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) stock fell 15.0% to $0.59. Sunlands Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 590.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 310.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $100.0 million.
  • Youdao (NYSE:DAO) stock decreased by 14.8% to $7.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.6 million, which is 345.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $906.9 million.
  • XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) shares fell 14.74% to $34.74. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 25.8 million, which is 168.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 billion.
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares decreased by 13.59% to $23.03. Trading volume for Niu Technologies's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 299.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) shares fell 13.48% to $3.34. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 114.3K shares, making up 100.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.1 million.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

