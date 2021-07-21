 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 12:34pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares rose 35.44% to $6.84 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Sigmatron International's stock is 3.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 6327.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million.
  • Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) shares increased by 17.0% to $77.32. The current volume of 3.1 million shares is 119.76% of Daqo New Energy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion.
  • Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) shares increased by 16.66% to $4.06. As of 12:30 EST, Summit Wireless's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 255.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares rose 13.84% to $29.43. As of 12:30 EST, Riot Blockchain's stock is trading at a volume of 7.2 million, which is 47.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares increased by 11.94% to $0.47. The current volume of 3.4 million shares is 84.87% of Sonim Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.
  • UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares rose 11.12% to $9.79. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 317.4K shares, making up 35.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $80.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) shares declined by 7.34% to $84.95 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Shift4 Payments's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 296.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion.
  • SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock decreased by 7.12% to $11.88. SGOCO Group's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 44.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock decreased by 6.87% to $3.87. The current volume of 2.9 million shares is 92.16% of Red Cat Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.9 million.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares declined by 4.97% to $5.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.5 million, which is 82.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $130.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) stock fell 4.05% to $14.22. Trading volume for WM Technology's stock is 227.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 35.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) shares decreased by 3.58% to $9.44. As of 12:30 EST, GreenBox POS's stock is trading at a volume of 200.2K, which is 25.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $399.5 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (AEHR + DQ)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
28 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com