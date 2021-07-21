12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares rose 35.44% to $6.84 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Sigmatron International's stock is 3.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 6327.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) shares increased by 17.0% to $77.32. The current volume of 3.1 million shares is 119.76% of Daqo New Energy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion.
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) shares increased by 16.66% to $4.06. As of 12:30 EST, Summit Wireless's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 255.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares rose 13.84% to $29.43. As of 12:30 EST, Riot Blockchain's stock is trading at a volume of 7.2 million, which is 47.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares increased by 11.94% to $0.47. The current volume of 3.4 million shares is 84.87% of Sonim Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares rose 11.12% to $9.79. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 317.4K shares, making up 35.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $80.9 million.
Losers
- Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) shares declined by 7.34% to $84.95 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Shift4 Payments's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 296.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock decreased by 7.12% to $11.88. SGOCO Group's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 44.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock decreased by 6.87% to $3.87. The current volume of 2.9 million shares is 92.16% of Red Cat Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.9 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares declined by 4.97% to $5.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.5 million, which is 82.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $130.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) stock fell 4.05% to $14.22. Trading volume for WM Technology's stock is 227.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 35.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) shares decreased by 3.58% to $9.44. As of 12:30 EST, GreenBox POS's stock is trading at a volume of 200.2K, which is 25.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $399.5 million.
