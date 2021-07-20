12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock rose 15.59% to $0.58 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Naked Brand Group's stock is trading at a volume of 43.5 million, which is 50.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $526.0 million.
- PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) stock rose 10.98% to $7.78. The current volume of 179.2K shares is 57.64% of PlayAGS's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $285.2 million.
- OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) shares rose 10.29% to $44.95. The company's market cap stands at $675.9 million.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares increased by 10.03% to $1.77. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares, making up 166.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.4 million.
- Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) stock increased by 9.97% to $28.33. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.1 million shares, making up 92.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 billion.
- Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) stock moved upwards by 9.14% to $2.69. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 125.7K shares, making up 38.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $89.4 million.
Losers
- Studio City Intl Hldgs (NYSE:MSC) stock fell 13.8% to $8.53 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $944.8 million.
- Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) stock declined by 8.42% to $22.42. Lakeland Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 322.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 161.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $175.0 million.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock decreased by 5.9% to $3.93. Elys Game Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 216.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 48.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $86.5 million.
- Original BARK (NYSE:BARK) shares decreased by 5.73% to $8.36. Original BARK's stock is trading at a volume of 527.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 18.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock decreased by 5.65% to $22.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $757.6 million.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares decreased by 5.35% to $2.12. Trading volume for Yunhong CTI's stock is 119.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 15.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers