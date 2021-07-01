11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares increased by 51.05% to $16.21 during Thursday's regular session. Marin Software's stock is trading at a volume of 92.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 593.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.7 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock increased by 36.51% to $5.87. As of 12:30 EST, Bridgeline Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 54.3 million, which is 2430.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares moved upwards by 17.09% to $17.6. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.1 million shares, making up 2187.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $953.4 million.
- ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) shares moved upwards by 15.0% to $40.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 849.4K, which is 305.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Comtech (NASDAQ:CMTL) shares increased by 5.93% to $25.59. The current volume of 423.8K shares is 196.08% of Comtech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $667.2 million.
Losers
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock decreased by 20.69% to $1.15 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 46.6 million shares is 728.71% of Borqs Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $140.1 million.
- Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) shares fell 15.19% to $6.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.4 million, which is 442.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares fell 11.5% to $8.51. As of 12:30 EST, CPS Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 137.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.2 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock fell 11.3% to $2.12. As of 12:30 EST, Exela Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 62.0 million, which is 399.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $125.4 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares decreased by 11.29% to $1.82. As of 12:30 EST, Verb Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 11.0 million, which is 337.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.2 million.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock decreased by 10.55% to $16.46. The current volume of 462.1K shares is 5.77% of SemiLEDs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $67.5 million.
