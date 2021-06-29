12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock increased by 99.61% to $5.23 during Tuesday's regular session. BSQUARE's stock is trading at a volume of 94.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 21697.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.1 million.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares rose 73.33% to $13.0. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 215.6 million shares, making up 2309.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.5 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock increased by 41.83% to $2.08. Trading volume for Exela Technologies's stock is 233.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 9293.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $123.4 million.
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock increased by 37.57% to $5.34. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.0 million shares, making up 1694.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $134.7 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock increased by 32.86% to $1.9. Powerbridge Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 5.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 538.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $87.1 million.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares moved upwards by 22.57% to $7.22. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 52.4 million, which is 4194.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.5 million.
Losers
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) shares fell 16.61% to $2.21 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.0K, which is 59.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ:BTRS) stock fell 10.63% to $12.28. The current volume of 536.6K shares is 62.16% of BTRS Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares declined by 8.45% to $17.02. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.8 million shares, making up 25.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $242.5 million.
- Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares declined by 8.28% to $21.72. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 339.3K shares, making up 59.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $500.3 million.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock decreased by 6.47% to $11.06. Trading volume for SilverSun Technologies's stock is 137.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 61.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.9 million.
- Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) shares decreased by 6.19% to $4.85. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 56.9K shares, making up 168.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.1 million.
