11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock moved upwards by 10.61% to $8.44 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 571.8K shares is 96.74% of Lightning eMotors's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares increased by 10.27% to $26.49. The current volume of 71.5K shares is 49.0% of Euroseas's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $179.9 million.
- China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) stock rose 8.21% to $9.22. The current volume of 171.5K shares is 134.89% of China Recycling Energy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) stock moved upwards by 7.58% to $47.93. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 228.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares rose 7.31% to $1.24. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 5.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 58.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $194.4 million.
Losers
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock decreased by 8.29% to $1.66 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 23.9 million shares is 561.23% of BEST's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $644.4 million.
- Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) shares decreased by 7.96% to $3.29. Newater Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 375.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 885.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock declined by 6.59% to $9.93. The current volume of 362.5K shares is 112.7% of Polar Power's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $126.9 million.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares decreased by 5.1% to $10.43. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 186.9K, which is 17.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $427.5 million.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) shares declined by 4.06% to $37.84. As of 12:30 EST, Beam Global's stock is trading at a volume of 257.4K, which is 71.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $336.2 million.
- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) shares decreased by 3.93% to $53.66. As of 12:30 EST, Sunrun's stock is trading at a volume of 8.3 million, which is 121.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 billion.
