12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) shares increased by 16.51% to $9.03 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:33 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.5K shares, making up 126.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.6 million.
- DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) shares rose 8.3% to $40.7. As of 12:33 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 532.2K shares, making up 23.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock increased by 8.13% to $31.64. The current volume of 10.6 million shares is 69.82% of FuboTV's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:33 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion.
- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) stock increased by 7.77% to $141.55. Appian's stock is trading at a volume of 887.6K shares as of 12:33 EST. This is 95.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 billion.
- ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) stock moved upwards by 6.82% to $44.28. Trading volume for ShotSpotter's stock is 45.7K as of 12:33 EST. This is 92.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $517.0 million.
- ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) shares increased by 6.52% to $4.9. As of 12:33 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 30.0K shares, making up 16.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $153.4 million.
Losers
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares fell 11.79% to $14.82 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 220.14% of UTime's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:33 EST).
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock fell 11.08% to $2.49. The current volume of 183.9K shares is 49.36% of Red Cat Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:33 EST). The company's market cap stands at $84.3 million.
- GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) shares declined by 10.06% to $6.55. As of 12:33 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 83.9K shares, making up 44.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.4 million.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares decreased by 9.51% to $585.02. Trading volume for MicroStrategy's stock is 796.4K as of 12:33 EST. This is 114.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares decreased by 9.21% to $3.65. The current volume of 944.1K shares is 15.56% of Support.com's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:33 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.9 million.
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) shares decreased by 9.1% to $20.84. Trading volume for Veritone's stock is 409.5K as of 12:33 EST. This is 63.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $681.2 million.
