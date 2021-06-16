12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares increased by 10.42% to $14.09 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Arcimoto's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 87.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $504.1 million.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares rose 9.42% to $2.08. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 758.02% of Yunhong CTI's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares increased by 7.0% to $4.28. Trading volume for Vinco Ventures's stock is 10.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 102.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $178.7 million.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares moved upwards by 6.95% to $2.92. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 13.8 million, which is 7257.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares moved upwards by 6.79% to $2.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 217.9K, which is 9.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.5 million.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares increased by 6.21% to $15.03. As of 12:31 EST, Workhorse Group's stock is trading at a volume of 27.3 million, which is 158.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
Losers
- Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) stock decreased by 21.52% to $4.34 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 4.7 million, which is 820.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.3 million.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock declined by 14.58% to $24.64. Trading volume for TAL Education's stock is 19.9 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 206.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 billion.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares decreased by 13.58% to $3.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 12.7 million, which is 64.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock declined by 11.18% to $13.92. Trading volume for Gaotu Techedu's stock is 12.5 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 128.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) shares declined by 11.0% to $37.63. La-Z-Boy's stock is trading at a volume of 653.4K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 199.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock fell 10.64% to $8.53. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 21.4 million shares, making up 83.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 billion.
