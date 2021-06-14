12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares moved upwards by 24.03% to $9.6 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.1 million shares, making up 310.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $463.8 million.
- AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock moved upwards by 19.01% to $12.14. As of 12:30 EST, AXT's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 446.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $513.5 million.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares moved upwards by 18.72% to $36.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 18.0 million, which is 86.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares increased by 16.97% to $1.11. Nxt-ID's stock is trading at a volume of 4.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 163.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock rose 16.44% to $30.91. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.9 million shares, making up 70.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) stock moved upwards by 15.64% to $37.42. The current volume of 30.6 million shares is 2340.33% of Corsair Gaming's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
Losers
- Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) stock fell 14.41% to $35.82 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 319.1K shares, making up 251.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $491.9 million.
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares decreased by 12.97% to $37.47. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 28.6K shares, making up 7.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) shares decreased by 12.6% to $2.22. As of 12:30 EST, GTT Communications's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million, which is 67.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $130.5 million.
- Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) stock declined by 6.59% to $6.88. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 404.5K shares, making up 95.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $587.0 million.
- Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares decreased by 5.7% to $2.98. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 341.2K shares, making up 94.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.5 million.
- Ouster (NYSE:OUST) stock declined by 5.52% to $11.99. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 550.6K, which is 31.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
