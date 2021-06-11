12 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- DEP SHR RP I PREF ST (NASDAQ:HBANM) stock increased by 132.03% to $26.22 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 9.6K shares is 2377.34% of DEP SHR RP I PREF ST's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).
- Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) shares moved upwards by 24.83% to $5.78. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.2 million, which is 460.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.8 million.
- Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) stock rose 22.98% to $3.15. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.1 million shares, making up 981.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.8 million.
- Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) stock moved upwards by 22.2% to $15.19. As of 12:30 EST, Carver Bancorp's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 463.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.6 million.
- Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) stock rose 12.09% to $3.8. Trading volume for Hudson Capital's stock is 519.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 280.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares moved upwards by 10.61% to $28.45. UP Fintech Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 7.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 85.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
Losers
- Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) shares decreased by 17.3% to $6.6 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 723.1K, which is 70.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.
- Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF) shares fell 14.14% to $4.53. The current volume of 52.3K shares is 86.27% of Puhui Wealth Investment's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $52.0 million.
- Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) stock fell 10.99% to $14.46. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.6 million, which is 128.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) shares decreased by 10.77% to $130.65. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.5 million shares, making up 148.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 billion.
- Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) stock declined by 7.71% to $4.91. Yiren Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 671.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 284.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $412.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) stock fell 7.45% to $2.42. As of 12:30 EST, Lion Group Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 742.1K, which is 18.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $89.8 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers