12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares rose 23.72% to $4.12 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Vinco Ventures's stock is 47.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 948.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.0 million.
- JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) shares moved upwards by 15.75% to $16.46. JOANN's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 203.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) shares moved upwards by 12.05% to $42.0. As of 12:30 EST, Hooker Furniture's stock is trading at a volume of 188.1K, which is 375.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $500.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) stock moved upwards by 8.0% to $48.14. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 344.1K, which is 86.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares rose 7.89% to $3.28. Trading volume for Future FinTech Group's stock is 866.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 17.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $239.8 million.
- First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) stock rose 7.5% to $6.51. As of 12:30 EST, First High-School Edu's stock is trading at a volume of 192.5K, which is 53.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares fell 13.12% to $30.0 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 138.56% of Big 5 Sporting Goods's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $668.7 million.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock declined by 11.97% to $4.3. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares, making up 220.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $830.2 million.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock decreased by 11.34% to $29.5. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 19.2 million shares, making up 250.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 billion.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares fell 11.21% to $13.12. Workhorse Group's stock is trading at a volume of 27.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 175.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) stock decreased by 10.11% to $16.05. The current volume of 399.3K shares is 82.58% of Build-A-Bear Workshop's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $259.0 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock decreased by 8.79% to $0.75. The current volume of 142.0 million shares is 147.43% of Naked Brand Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $586.2 million.
