12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock moved upwards by 49.52% to $40.76 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 65.5 million, which is 1512.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
- PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) stock rose 36.62% to $39.73. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.9 million, which is 1057.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $805.2 million.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock rose 25.09% to $30.21. Koss's stock is trading at a volume of 5.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 142.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $257.2 million.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock rose 21.8% to $5.81. The current volume of 31.7 million shares is 239.45% of Express's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $384.9 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares increased by 18.38% to $0.75. The current volume of 159.5 million shares is 187.27% of Naked Brand Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $586.9 million.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares rose 12.15% to $279.3. The current volume of 6.0 million shares is 39.56% of GameStop's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $19.7 billion.
Losers
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock decreased by 13.97% to $4.93 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 17.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.7 million.
- Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) stock fell 11.06% to $20.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 53.0K, which is 163.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $221.9 million.
- J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares fell 8.97% to $19.19. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 200.8K, which is 45.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.2 million.
- Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) stock decreased by 8.12% to $55.02. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 31.5K, which is 142.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.5 million.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock decreased by 7.91% to $16.65. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.9 million shares, making up 77.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock declined by 7.63% to $37.42. As of 12:30 EST, TAL Education's stock is trading at a volume of 6.0 million, which is 84.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 billion.
