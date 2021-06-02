12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) stock increased by 13.28% to $28.4 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Medallia's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million, which is 232.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock rose 12.83% to $27.42. FuboTV's stock is trading at a volume of 12.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 78.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) shares increased by 12.37% to $10.9. Trading volume for MoneyGram's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 80.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $868.4 million.
- 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) stock rose 10.92% to $32.23. 3D Sys's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 51.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.
- Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) stock increased by 10.54% to $8.3. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.0 million shares, making up 247.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $651.7 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares rose 8.87% to $0.92. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.7 million, which is 40.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 million.
Losers
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock declined by 15.56% to $48.55 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Cambium Networks's stock is 323.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 108.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares declined by 9.31% to $43.74. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 103.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.
- Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) stock declined by 8.18% to $2.36. As of 12:30 EST, Addvantage Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 35.7K, which is 43.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares decreased by 5.78% to $8.0. Trading volume for WISeKey Intl Hldg's stock is 326.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 6.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.6 million.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) shares declined by 5.59% to $74.54. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 38.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) shares fell 5.34% to $64.1. The current volume of 5.5 million shares is 155.48% of Digital Turbine's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
