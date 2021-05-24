12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) stock moved upwards by 12.63% to $1.56 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 187.2K shares is 97.95% of GSE Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million.
- OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) shares increased by 8.86% to $18.29. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 802.1K shares, making up 173.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion.
- Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) stock increased by 6.87% to $7.46. The current volume of 54.3K shares is 114.53% of Priority Tech Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $504.6 million.
- Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) shares rose 6.78% to $4.72. Trading volume for Xunlei's stock is 610.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 32.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $315.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) stock moved upwards by 5.98% to $9.57. As of 12:30 EST, Amtech Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 59.7K, which is 24.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.3 million.
- Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares rose 5.98% to $10.98. The current volume of 3.1 million shares is 77.83% of Himax Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
Losers
- Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) shares fell 10.2% to $3.21 during Monday's regular session. Resonant's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 86.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $194.2 million.
- Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) shares fell 8.03% to $21.55. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 303.7K shares, making up 14.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) shares declined by 7.93% to $1.51. GTT Communications's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 23.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.8 million.
- Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares fell 7.08% to $2.83. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 221.0K shares, making up 53.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $124.7 million.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares decreased by 7.04% to $7.97. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 63.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $384.9 million.
- IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) shares declined by 6.93% to $17.61. IDEX Biometrics's stock is trading at a volume of 133 shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 6.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
