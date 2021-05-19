12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares increased by 7.66% to $13.13 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 57.2K shares, making up 11.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $127.5 million.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock increased by 7.13% to $10.81. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 29.6 million shares, making up 331.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock moved upwards by 7.06% to $2.23. Trading volume for Xcel Brands's stock is 136.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 5.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Target (NYSE:TGT) stock increased by 5.21% to $217.19. The current volume of 8.1 million shares is 228.48% of Target's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock increased by 4.88% to $2.91. Nova Lifestyle's stock is trading at a volume of 54.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 7.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock moved upwards by 4.4% to $3.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 7.0 million, which is 37.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock declined by 20.22% to $10.93 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 397.4K shares is 254.25% of BIT Mining's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).
- RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) stock declined by 12.97% to $67.0. The current volume of 160.4K shares is 189.16% of RCI Hospitality Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $602.9 million.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock decreased by 12.9% to $36.15. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.6K shares, making up 1.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) shares decreased by 10.5% to $11.73. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 117.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $591.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares decreased by 10.13% to $12.16. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 61.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $235.1 million.
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) shares declined by 9.2% to $22.42. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 22.5 million, which is 132.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
