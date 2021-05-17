12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) shares increased by 55.85% to $1.81 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 136.6 million shares is 10519.49% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $85.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) stock moved upwards by 46.61% to $4.34. Trading volume for Petros Pharmaceuticals's stock is 4.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 9809.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 million.
- Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) shares rose 22.32% to $6.85. As of 12:30 EST, Evaxion Biotech's stock is trading at a volume of 58.4K, which is 72.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) stock increased by 20.31% to $53.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.8 million, which is 597.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
- Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH) stock moved upwards by 16.94% to $7.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 756.8K, which is 255.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.0 million.
- Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock moved upwards by 15.34% to $3.35. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.0 million shares, making up 192.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $404.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) stock decreased by 17.83% to $4.26 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Seelos Therapeutics's stock is 12.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 127.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.1 million.
- Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares fell 11.81% to $0.43. The current volume of 6.1 million shares is 60.3% of Assertio Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $75.4 million.
- Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) shares decreased by 10.98% to $20.6. The current volume of 80.1K shares is 76.84% of Inotiv's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).
- iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) stock fell 10.48% to $72.79. The current volume of 296.6K shares is 41.68% of iRhythm Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) shares decreased by 9.66% to $3.37. Trading volume for Dyadic International's stock is 126.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 20.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) stock decreased by 6.63% to $21.36. As of 12:30 EST, Esperion Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 665.9K, which is 99.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $602.3 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers