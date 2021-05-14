12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) stock moved upwards by 24.11% to $23.86 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 967.7K shares is 156.13% of Atea Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares rose 20.46% to $4.18. As of 12:30 EST, Precipio's stock is trading at a volume of 4.7 million, which is 38.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.7 million.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares moved upwards by 20.14% to $1.67. The current volume of 3.6 million shares is 58.0% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $208.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) stock rose 19.5% to $5.27. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 79.3 million shares, making up 293.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock rose 19.39% to $0.69. Trading volume for Biolase's stock is 19.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 249.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $104.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) shares increased by 17.17% to $8.39. As of 12:30 EST, Co-Diagnostics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 123.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $240.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) shares fell 25.27% to $5.65 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 197.39% of Cormedix's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $214.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) stock fell 21.74% to $3.48. As of 12:30 EST, Solid Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million, which is 184.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $383.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) stock decreased by 20.59% to $1.35. The current volume of 6.7 million shares is 5811.55% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $64.6 million.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) stock decreased by 20.02% to $0.99. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.8 million shares, making up 136.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $79.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) stock declined by 14.75% to $3.92. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 29.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) stock declined by 12.11% to $13.65. Heron Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 4.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 324.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
