10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) shares rose 7.24% to $7.7 during Thursday's regular session. Intellicheck's stock is trading at a volume of 184.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 63.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.8 million.
- Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) stock rose 5.66% to $5.24. As of 12:30 EST, Crexendo's stock is trading at a volume of 8.3K, which is 19.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $96.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) stock rose 5.6% to $14.5. The current volume of 176.9K shares is 104.25% of DSP Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $351.2 million.
- LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) stock rose 5.54% to $48.01. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 304.0K shares, making up 39.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
Losers
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock decreased by 19.59% to $5.95 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 30.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.
- Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) shares decreased by 13.69% to $8.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 853.2K, which is 215.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock declined by 13.01% to $23.07. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.0 million shares, making up 67.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares declined by 11.21% to $20.29. Trading volume for Marathon Digital Holdings's stock is 17.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 80.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares decreased by 10.9% to $9.0. Intrusion's stock is trading at a volume of 170.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 39.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.5 million.
- GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) shares fell 10.61% to $1.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 217.9K, which is 85.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.
