11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) shares rose 13.13% to $8.7 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 439.5K shares is 251.16% of Flux Power Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Charah Solns (NYSE:CHRA) shares rose 8.79% to $5.69. Charah Solns's stock is trading at a volume of 231.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 118.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) stock rose 8.25% to $14.62. Trading volume for Cornerstone Building's stock is 834.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 87.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) stock increased by 8.24% to $26.78. Trading volume for Blue Bird's stock is 153.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 58.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $726.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock rose 7.74% to $7.65. As of 12:30 EST, Applied UV's stock is trading at a volume of 246.2K, which is 37.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.9 million.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock moved upwards by 7.11% to $2.08. Trading volume for Fuel Tech's stock is 36.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 5461.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Fluor (NYSE:FLR) shares declined by 19.24% to $19.2 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 7.4 million shares is 308.64% of Fluor's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) stock fell 13.28% to $46.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 264.9K, which is 108.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) shares decreased by 11.36% to $11.57. As of 12:30 EST, Patriot Transportation's stock is trading at a volume of 15.5K, which is 164.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) shares decreased by 10.31% to $21.75. The current volume of 446.3K shares is 92.36% of Beam Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $192.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares decreased by 9.03% to $9.12. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 90.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $374.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
