12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) shares increased by 84.03% to $3.92 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 82.1 million, which is 9096.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.0 million.
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) stock moved upwards by 43.4% to $3.15. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 32.5 million shares, making up 2483.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.
- Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) stock rose 38.15% to $5.3. Precipio's stock is trading at a volume of 54.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 513.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.1 million.
- Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) shares rose 31.34% to $14.79. The current volume of 7.4 million shares is 2645.26% of Cue Biopharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $451.1 million.
- Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) shares moved upwards by 24.52% to $22.41. The current volume of 4.7 million shares is 1713.56% of Soliton's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $478.7 million.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) stock increased by 24.2% to $1.21. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 98.6 million shares, making up 2492.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $97.5 million.
Losers
- Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) stock fell 20.82% to $25.8 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.2 million, which is 244.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) stock decreased by 17.41% to $1.06. As of 12:30 EST, Soligenix's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million, which is 112.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 million.
- Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares decreased by 16.88% to $8.15. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.6 million shares, making up 162.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $934.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) stock declined by 14.24% to $100.12. Trading volume for Twist Bioscience's stock is 584.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 57.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) stock declined by 13.34% to $48.62. As of 12:30 EST, Quanterix's stock is trading at a volume of 295.3K, which is 75.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) stock declined by 12.34% to $120.8. Staar Surgical's stock is trading at a volume of 321.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 55.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
