10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) shares rose 19.47% to $13.74 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Interlink Electronics's stock is trading at a volume of 59.9K, which is 751.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $90.6 million.
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) stock increased by 12.96% to $3.31. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 542.3K shares, making up 85.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Belden (NYSE:BDC) stock moved upwards by 10.93% to $47.79. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 225.6K shares, making up 66.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares increased by 10.34% to $35.96. Corsair Gaming's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 95.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) stock decreased by 31.19% to $9.91 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 917.4K shares, making up 246.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) stock decreased by 18.33% to $37.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 988.3K, which is 345.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares fell 13.97% to $5.11. SemiLEDs's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 377.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.
- Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) shares declined by 12.5% to $8.4. The current volume of 456.6K shares is 166.21% of Intellicheck's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) stock fell 11.12% to $91.76. Advanced Energy Indus's stock is trading at a volume of 476.0K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 169.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock declined by 8.12% to $4.13. MoSys's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 248.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million.
