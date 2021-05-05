12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) shares rose 33.84% to $19.3 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 554.0K shares is 346.33% of Caesarstone's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $664.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) stock moved upwards by 15.64% to $16.78. The current volume of 5.0 million shares is 193.21% of KAR Auction Services's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) shares moved upwards by 13.78% to $10.98. As of 12:31 EST, MRC Global's stock is trading at a volume of 664.7K, which is 126.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $905.9 million.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) shares rose 11.68% to $10.13. Trading volume for Navios Maritime Holdings's stock is 545.5K as of 12:31 EST. This is 146.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.0 million.
- Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) shares rose 9.01% to $3.34. Euro Tech Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 235.6K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 221.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares increased by 8.89% to $6.73. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 37.15% of FreightCar America's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $104.9 million.
Losers
- Team (NYSE:TISI) stock declined by 18.84% to $8.54 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 309.1K shares is 153.52% of Team's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $263.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) shares declined by 16.4% to $64.42. Astec Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 540.7K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 431.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) shares fell 15.54% to $59.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 4.2 million, which is 1097.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Systemax (NYSE:SYX) stock decreased by 15.06% to $36.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 94.3K, which is 105.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) shares fell 14.57% to $12.44. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 615.5K, which is 196.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $458.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock fell 9.61% to $20.15. As of 12:31 EST, Rekor Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 645.8K, which is 62.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $822.2 million.
