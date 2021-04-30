12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) shares rose 30.95% to $21.39 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 430.0K shares, making up 717.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $264.0 million.
- Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) shares rose 22.85% to $5.66. The current volume of 39.2 million shares is 78777.49% of Image Sensing Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $30.2 million.
- Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) shares rose 20.41% to $20.11. Trading volume for Bel Fuse's stock is 9.0K as of 12:31 EST. This is 356.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $248.3 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock moved upwards by 9.69% to $37.58. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.8 million shares, making up 64.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
- Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) stock moved upwards by 8.46% to $189.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.2 million, which is 156.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) shares rose 7.53% to $31.82. As of 12:31 EST, ScanSource's stock is trading at a volume of 145.5K, which is 155.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $809.8 million.
Losers
- Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) shares fell 16.54% to $71.98 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares, making up 392.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) shares fell 16.03% to $9.4. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 240.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $482.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) stock declined by 13.37% to $3.15. Trading volume for Limelight Networks's stock is 4.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 106.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $393.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares declined by 10.12% to $78.46. First Solar's stock is trading at a volume of 4.2 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 177.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares fell 9.46% to $1.34. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 20.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million.
- O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares fell 9.02% to $6.68. The current volume of 209.0K shares is 59.81% of O2Micro Intl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $181.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
