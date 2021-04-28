11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares moved upwards by 20.08% to $2.93 during Wednesday's regular session. Boxlight's stock is trading at a volume of 16.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 334.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.2 million.
- ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) stock moved upwards by 14.68% to $4.93. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 668.2K shares, making up 283.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.3 million.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares moved upwards by 13.07% to $3.98. Trading volume for Aurora Mobile's stock is 9.4 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 279.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $469.3 million.
- Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) shares moved upwards by 11.91% to $143.59. The current volume of 754.3K shares is 202.55% of Manhattan Associates's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) shares increased by 11.06% to $33.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 133.6K, which is 164.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $243.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- NCR (NYSE:NCR) stock increased by 7.78% to $45.57. Trading volume for NCR's stock is 1.4 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 120.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) stock declined by 10.25% to $184.3 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.4 million, which is 207.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares decreased by 7.15% to $2.6. The current volume of 48.9K shares is 15.74% of Auddia's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST).
- Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) shares decreased by 6.35% to $9.44. The current volume of 248.0K shares is 93.46% of Intellicheck's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $175.5 million.
- Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) shares decreased by 5.34% to $66.95. As of 12:32 EST, Fastly's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 55.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 billion.
- One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) stock declined by 5.08% to $5.42. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 78.5K, which is 12.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $100.2 million.
