12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares moved upwards by 28.81% to $2.62 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Uxin's stock is trading at a volume of 57.3 million, which is 403.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $892.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) stock moved upwards by 12.91% to $36.12. Trading volume for GSX Techedu's stock is 13.9 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 115.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 billion.
- Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) stock moved upwards by 12.3% to $46.04. Haverty Furniture Cos's stock is trading at a volume of 165.1K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 85.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $840.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares moved upwards by 11.4% to $12.5. The current volume of 565.3K shares is 182.85% of Century Casinos's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $369.6 million.
- Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) stock rose 10.03% to $9.32. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 880.9K shares, making up 75.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock moved upwards by 9.16% to $2.74. As of 12:32 EST, OneSmart Intl Edu Group's stock is trading at a volume of 78.1K, which is 21.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $442.2 million.
Losers
- Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) shares decreased by 12.73% to $23.26 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Veoneer's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 276.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) stock fell 7.69% to $39.23. As of 12:32 EST, Steven Madden's stock is trading at a volume of 483.6K, which is 79.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) shares fell 7.54% to $206.82. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 302.4K, which is 120.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) stock fell 6.32% to $16.01. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 169.5K shares, making up 68.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $526.9 million.
- Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) stock declined by 5.46% to $54.55. The current volume of 43.2K shares is 63.4% of Rocky Brands's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $397.1 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock decreased by 5.26% to $2.74. As of 12:32 EST, Allied Esports's stock is trading at a volume of 702.4K, which is 11.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $107.1 million.
