8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) shares rose 25.62% to $28.97 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 349.6K shares, making up 164.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) shares increased by 13.59% to $42.86. As of 12:31 EST, Heidrick & Struggles Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 171.0K, which is 149.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $835.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) stock moved upwards by 13.46% to $5.9. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 1448.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $947.6 million.
- Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) stock rose 11.68% to $21.31. Trading volume for Covenant Logistics Group's stock is 106.2K as of 12:31 EST. This is 102.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $362.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) stock moved upwards by 10.56% to $194.38. Trading volume for United Parcel Service's stock is 9.7 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 290.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $168.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) stock rose 9.18% to $3.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 46.8K, which is 79.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.
Losers
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) stock fell 14.37% to $53.06 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.3 million, which is 292.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) shares declined by 6.91% to $9.03. Trading volume for China Recycling Energy's stock is 73.0K as of 12:31 EST. This is 27.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million.
