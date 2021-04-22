12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares rose 21.41% to $30.62 during Thursday's regular session. Renalytix AI's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 830.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares increased by 17.94% to $1.38. As of 12:31 EST, Novan's stock is trading at a volume of 12.2 million, which is 114.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.2 million.
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) stock rose 17.36% to $35.48. The current volume of 147.5K shares is 55.02% of Chemomab Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST).
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock rose 16.75% to $0.76. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.9 million shares, making up 20.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $180.5 million.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock increased by 15.25% to $7.49. As of 12:31 EST, Ocugen's stock is trading at a volume of 81.1 million, which is 139.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) shares moved upwards by 14.22% to $40.55. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 325.8K shares, making up 48.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $520.9 million.
Losers
- Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares fell 8.13% to $1.81 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 961.9K shares is 137.91% of Precipio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) stock fell 4.2% to $63.23. As of 12:31 EST, Emergent BioSolutions's stock is trading at a volume of 879.6K, which is 115.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
- Pharming (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares declined by 4.14% to $12.99. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 169 shares, making up 2.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) shares decreased by 4.08% to $26.86. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 35.6K, which is 28.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $538.1 million.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) stock declined by 3.98% to $14.27. Trading volume for Syndax Pharmaceuticals's stock is 757.5K as of 12:31 EST. This is 85.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $688.3 million.
- Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) stock fell 3.9% to $8.9. Organovo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 87.4K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 27.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.3 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers