12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2021 12:39pm   Comments
Gainers

  • PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares increased by 19.91% to $37.15 during Tuesday's regular session. PLBY Group's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 226.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) stock rose 7.53% to $26.83. Trading volume for MINISO Group Holding's stock is 251.3K as of 12:32 EST. This is 25.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 billion.
  • GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) shares rose 6.76% to $71.44. GrubHub's stock is trading at a volume of 987.1K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 63.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion.
  • Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) shares moved upwards by 6.43% to $19.75. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 66.48% of Tata Motors's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $15.1 billion.
  • Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares moved upwards by 5.73% to $742.22. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 22.2 million, which is 66.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $712.4 billion.
  • Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares rose 5.34% to $76.16. Trading volume for Overstock.com's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 53.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock decreased by 10.91% to $3.35 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, ATA Creativity Global's stock is trading at a volume of 188.9K, which is 3.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.0 million.
  • MEDIROM Healthcare (NASDAQ:MRM) stock decreased by 9.88% to $9.58. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 10.8K, which is 20.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Ballys (NYSE:BALY) stock declined by 9.4% to $55.09. Trading volume for Ballys's stock is 1.4 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 377.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) stock fell 8.05% to $8.63. The current volume of 279.3K shares is 43.94% of Full House Resorts's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.9 million.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares declined by 7.79% to $2.37. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 790.6K shares, making up 12.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) stock decreased by 7.1% to $89.19. Trading volume for Citi Trends's stock is 79.4K as of 12:32 EST. This is 35.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $904.2 million.

 

 

 

