10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) shares moved upwards by 6.16% to $7.58 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, NN's stock is trading at a volume of 129.9K, which is 59.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $324.3 million.
- Amrep (NYSE:AXR) stock moved upwards by 6.03% to $11.03. The current volume of 16.0K shares is 89.81% of Amrep's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $78.2 million.
- Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) stock rose 5.34% to $29.98. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 47.3K shares, making up 214.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) shares rose 4.89% to $21.65. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 108.4K shares, making up 26.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $751.0 million.
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) stock rose 4.63% to $2.15. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 750.2K shares, making up 62.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $92.9 million.
Losers
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock decreased by 14.39% to $29.4 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, EHang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million, which is 46.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares decreased by 13.13% to $1.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 842.9K, which is 69.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $133.4 million.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares declined by 10.04% to $4.76. As of 12:32 EST, Orbital Energy Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 20.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $221.6 million.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares fell 9.08% to $29.37. The current volume of 25.3 million shares is 62.21% of Plug Power's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $17.3 billion.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock declined by 8.43% to $2.61. The current volume of 363.7K shares is 29.52% of Fuel Tech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $78.9 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers