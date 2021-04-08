12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares rose 35.45% to $7.87 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $155.4 million.
- Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) stock rose 11.67% to $5.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.
- CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) stock rose 8.81% to $16.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ:SREV) stock moved upwards by 6.42% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.9 million.
- Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) stock rose 5.93% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $208.5 million.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock rose 4.96% to $8.25. The company's market cap stands at $78.6 million.
Losers
- Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ:BNSO) shares decreased by 10.93% to $8.81 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.1 million.
- Box (NYSE:BOX) stock decreased by 8.12% to $22.3. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock decreased by 6.44% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.5 million.
- Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) shares fell 4.0% to $7.2. The company's market cap stands at $95.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock declined by 3.09% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million.
- Integrated Media (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock fell 2.85% to $5.47. The company's market cap stands at $43.0 million.
