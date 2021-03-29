12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock rose 48.64% to $1.53 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 159.7 million shares is 8827.37% of SeaChange International's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:37 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.6 million.
- MER Telemanagement Solns (NASDAQ:MTSL) shares increased by 15.87% to $3.43. As of 12:37 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 349.4K shares, making up 120.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares increased by 12.72% to $17.18. As of 12:37 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.1 million shares, making up 261.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $303.7 million.
- Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) shares increased by 8.33% to $1.95. Trading volume for this security as of 12:37 EST is 590.1K, which is 63.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.8 million.
- Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) shares moved upwards by 5.21% to $3.83. As of 12:37 EST, Optical Cable's stock is trading at a volume of 12.3K, which is 9.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock moved upwards by 4.73% to $37.8. As of 12:37 EST, Marathon Digital Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 10.0 million, which is 29.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
Losers
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock decreased by 11.04% to $2.58 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Boxlight's stock is 3.1 million as of 12:37 EST. This is 52.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $140.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Calix (NYSE:CALX) shares declined by 10.9% to $34.27. As of 12:37 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 669.2K shares, making up 73.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) shares fell 9.86% to $6.04. As of 12:37 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.7K shares, making up 19.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares declined by 9.69% to $46.42. As of 12:37 EST, Agora's stock is trading at a volume of 893.1K, which is 48.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) shares declined by 9.51% to $39.78. Trading volume for JinkoSolar Holding Co's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:37 EST. This is 53.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares decreased by 9.39% to $1.36. As of 12:37 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares, making up 31.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.0 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers