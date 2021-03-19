12 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares moved upwards by 18.71% to $12.0 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Mogo's stock is trading at a volume of 7.9 million, which is 261.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $565.9 million.
- Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) stock increased by 16.07% to $5.27. As of 12:32 EST, Atlantic American's stock is trading at a volume of 18.5 million, which is 848.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $107.5 million.
- Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF) shares moved upwards by 12.3% to $5.07. Puhui Wealth Investment's stock is trading at a volume of 680.2K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 207.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.2 million.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) shares rose 10.99% to $162.25. The current volume of 792.0K shares is 55.15% of Silvergate Capital's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
- Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares increased by 9.06% to $5.78. The current volume of 318 shares is 3.13% of Unico American's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares moved upwards by 8.4% to $10.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 107.2K, which is 57.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $569.8 million.
Losers
- Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) shares decreased by 14.78% to $8.02 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 5.7 million shares is 225.16% of Jiayin Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $433.2 million.
- LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) stock fell 14.08% to $11.66. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.1 million shares, making up 142.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares decreased by 7.3% to $31.13. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.8 million, which is 62.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI) shares decreased by 6.54% to $60.95. As of 12:32 EST, PennyMac Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 145.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
- X Financial (NYSE:XYF) stock fell 6.35% to $4.43. As of 12:32 EST, X Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 69.8K, which is 43.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $237.0 million.
- First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) shares fell 5.66% to $17.52. Trading volume for First Guaranty Bancshares's stock is 19.6K as of 12:32 EST. This is 173.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $170.6 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers