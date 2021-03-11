12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock increased by 41.97% to $2.3 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Phunware's stock is trading at a volume of 139.8 million, which is 1034.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $163.0 million.
- Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) stock moved upwards by 30.08% to $7.74. Trading volume for Innodata's stock is 695.6K as of 12:31 EST. This is 313.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $191.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) stock moved upwards by 17.72% to $42.78. As of 12:31 EST, Materialise's stock is trading at a volume of 547.1K, which is 111.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) stock rose 17.37% to $6.08. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 599.1K shares, making up 255.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.9 million.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) stock rose 16.73% to $91.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.0 million, which is 68.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares increased by 15.87% to $10.87. Trading volume for Nano Dimension's stock is 33.5 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 99.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares declined by 21.04% to $3.58 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 10.9 million, which is 141.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock declined by 19.92% to $2.05. The current volume of 6.8 million shares is 168.49% of Cemtrex's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million.
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) shares fell 17.66% to $2.0. As of 12:31 EST, GTT Communications's stock is trading at a volume of 6.9 million, which is 178.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.7 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares decreased by 14.61% to $1.73. As of 12:31 EST, Verb Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million, which is 209.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.0 million.
- Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) shares fell 13.75% to $12.71. As of 12:31 EST, Cloudera's stock is trading at a volume of 13.1 million, which is 286.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) stock fell 12.36% to $22.57. Trading volume for Sumo Logic's stock is 3.5 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 310.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
