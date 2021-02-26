12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) stock increased by 24.76% to $66.22 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares, making up 136.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares rose 11.69% to $48.63. As of 12:31 EST, TripAdvisor's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million, which is 118.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion.
- So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) stock rose 11.29% to $14.48. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 161.94% of So-Young Intl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) stock rose 10.49% to $3.91. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 471.3K, which is 45.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $295.2 million.
- Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) stock moved upwards by 10.34% to $70.6. Bumble's stock is trading at a volume of 838.4K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 7.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGE) stock moved upwards by 8.31% to $109.08. Madison Square Garden's stock is trading at a volume of 141.2K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 56.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
Losers
- Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) stock fell 15.42% to $11.74 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 329.0K shares, making up 228.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $685.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) shares decreased by 9.56% to $4.09. 36KR Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 418.9K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 78.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.2 million.
- SCORE A SUB VT SHRS (NASDAQ:SCR) stock fell 9.49% to $27.95. SCORE A SUB VT SHRS's stock is trading at a volume of 280.5K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 10.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock declined by 9.18% to $37.45. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.8 million, which is 65.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $389.3 million.
- Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) shares fell 8.67% to $11.39. As of 12:31 EST, Cars.com's stock is trading at a volume of 699.0K, which is 114.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $767.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares declined by 8.09% to $8.4. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 850.3K shares, making up 9.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $387.5 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers