12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) stock rose 14.97% to $51.2 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for EverQuote's stock is 661.5K as of 12:32 EST. This is 185.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock rose 12.06% to $7.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 160.2 million, which is 128.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- PT Telkom Indonesia (NYSE:TLK) shares rose 8.86% to $24.44. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 139.2K shares, making up 50.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 billion.
- ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) shares rose 7.84% to $55.35. ZoomInfo Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 7.2 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 281.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) stock moved upwards by 7.0% to $27.49. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 165, which is 29.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 billion.
- Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) shares moved upwards by 6.92% to $137.4. Trading volume for Nexstar Media Group's stock is 410.5K as of 12:32 EST. This is 103.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock fell 28.53% to $58.3 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, The9's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million, which is 58.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $606.1 million.
- AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) stock decreased by 25.24% to $4.0. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 59.56% of AirNet Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $71.1 million.
- 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) stock fell 20.0% to $4.68. Trading volume for 36KR Holdings's stock is 978.1K as of 12:32 EST. This is 194.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $175.4 million.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares fell 16.96% to $3.03. Trading volume for Professional Diversity's stock is 588.0K as of 12:32 EST. This is 18.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million.
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares fell 16.76% to $1.59. Trading volume for Cinedigm's stock is 15.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 73.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $262.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) shares decreased by 16.48% to $1.85. As of 12:32 EST, 9F's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million, which is 95.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $361.1 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers