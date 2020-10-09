11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) stock increased by 13.84% to $2.22. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.7 million shares, making up 184.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
- Matson (NYSE:MATX) stock moved upwards by 13.71% to $50.48. The current volume of 229.5K shares is 86.21% of Matson's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares increased by 13.33% to $1.53. Performant Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 198.8K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 175.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.2 million.
- Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) stock moved upwards by 12.95% to $10.03. Eastman Kodak's stock is trading at a volume of 24.9 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 78.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $438.6 million.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock surged 11.45% to $0.89. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 234, which is 3.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million.
Losers
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares decreased by 24.36% to $2.72 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for ShiftPixy's stock is 3.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 115.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.2 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares decreased by 10.01% to $4.63. Trading volume for Pioneer Power Solutions's stock is 2.2 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 34.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.4 million.
- CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) stock decreased by 9.93% to $4.31. CVD Equipment's stock is trading at a volume of 327.0K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 43.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares decreased by 9.5% to $0.93. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.0 million, which is 181.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.1 million.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares sank 8.63% to $3.39. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.1 million shares, making up 62.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $182.2 million.
- NL Industries (NYSE:NL) shares declined by 7.41% to $5.0. Trading volume for NL Industries's stock is 16.3K as of 12:32 EST. This is 56.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.7 million.
Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Intraday moversIntraday Update Markets Movers