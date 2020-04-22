Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) rose 1.84% to $278.20.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 1.99% to $208.96.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) increased 1.73% to $234.26.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) increased 2.34% to $37.97.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) increased 1.55% to $44.41.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) rose 3.04% to $2.88.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) rose 1.21% to $160.53.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) fell 0.75% to $170.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) rose 2.29% to $33.89.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) rose 4.81% to $33.80.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) rose 2.35% to $86.11.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) increased 1.93% to $21.70.

Stocks Higher

• Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) increased 6.31% to $181.57.

• Snap (NYSE:SNAP) increased 24.18% to $15.46.

• Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) rose 17.62% to $24.56.

Stocks Lower

• Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) fell 7.65% to $39.88.

• TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) decreased 22.22% to $9.80.

Top News

• 52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday https://www.benzinga.com/news/20/04/15853873/52-biggest-movers-from-yesterday

• The Daily Biotech Pulse: Immunic To Develop COVID Treatment, Gilead Strikes IO Partnership https://www.benzinga.com/general/biotech/20/04/15854852/the-daily-biotech-pulse-immunic-to-develop-covid-treatment-gilead-strikes-io-partnership

• 8 Stocks To Watch For April 22, 2020 https://www.benzinga.com/news/earnings/20/04/15853895/8-stocks-to-watch-for-april-22-2020

• 32 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session https://www.benzinga.com/news/20/04/15854734/32-stocks-moving-in-wednesdays-pre-market-session

• Gene Munster Sees Apple And Tesla As Biggest Winners This Earnings Season https://www.benzinga.com/analyst-ratings/analyst-color/20/04/15854037/gene-munster-sees-apple-and-tesla-as-biggest-winners-this-earnings-season

Upcoming Earnings

• Alcoa (NYSE:AA) will release earnings today for Q1. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of -$0.23 and revenue of $2,719,000,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $2,350,000,000 and the EPS to be at -$0.24.

Earnings Recap

• Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) released earnings for Q1, higher than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $9.14, and revenue of 3,534,000,000. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $6.98 and revenue of $3,490,000,000.

• Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) reported earnings today for Q1, in line with consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $0.11, and sales of 5,425,000,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.15 and revenue of $5,615,000,000.

• Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) released earnings for Q1, better than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of -$0.51, and revenue of 8,592,000,000. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.96 and revenue of $10,472,000,000.

• AT&T (NYSE:T) reported earnings today for Q1, better than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $0.89, and sales of 42,779,000,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.86 and revenue of $44,827,000,000.