Gene Munster Sees Apple And Tesla As Biggest Winners This Earnings Season

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2020 7:40am   Comments
Gene Munster Sees Apple And Tesla As Biggest Winners This Earnings Season

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Loup Ventures' Gene Munster said that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) could emerge as the biggest winners this earnings season.

He said that Apple is well positioned longer term with its 5G content, software services, wellness and augmented reality.

Tesla has already reported its deliveries, but after the earnings, investors will gain a better understanding of significance of the market share gain. Positive commentary about the demand before things got ugly will give investors confidence, said Munster.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Gene Munster Trading NationAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Tech Media Best of Benzinga

