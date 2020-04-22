8 Stocks To Watch For April 22, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $44.30 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.9% to $30.15 in after-hours trading.
- Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded views. The company added 15.77 million subscribers during the quarter and issued strong earnings forecast for the second quarter. Netflix shares rose 0.1% to $434.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) to have earned $1.05 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion in the latest quarter. Discover Financial will release earnings after the markets close. Discover shares gained 0.9% to $34.60 in after-hours trading.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday. Texas Instruments shares climbed 3% to $110.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $4.84 billion. Kimberly-Clark shares gained 2.4% to $142.80 in after-hours trading.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. However, the company withdrew its FY20 guidance. Chipotle shares jumped 5.8% to $832.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $8.87 billion before the opening bell. Delta Air shares dropped 2.3% to close at $23.10 on Tuesday.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter, but sales surpassed estimates. The company also reported daily active users were up 20% year-over-year to 228 million. Snap shares jumped 20.3% to $14.96 in the after-hours trading session.
