32 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares rose 77% to $15.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported its IMU-838 demonstrated preclinical activity against the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and it is exploring plans for a Phase 2 clinical trial in coronavirus patients.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) rose 73.2% to $1.94 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a new project in Greece.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) rose 35.8% to $3.30 in pre-market trading.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 35.1% to $57.10 in pre-market trading after the company and Pfizer received German regulatory approval to begin the first clinical trial of their coronavirus vaccine candidate.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares rose 20.6% to $15.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales. The company also reported Q1 daily active users climbed 20% year over year.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 14.1% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after declining over 7% on Tuesday.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) shares rose 13.6% to $1.25 in pre-market trading. Safe-T Group shares dipped 32% on Tuesday after pricing its $8.4 billion public offering.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) rose 13% to $25.03 in pre-market trading. Fastly is expected to release Q1 results on May 6.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 13% to $5.30 in pre-market trading.
- AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) shares rose 10.7% to $0.84 in pre-market trading after declining over 8% on Tuesday.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) rose 10.3% to $12.47 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Tuesday.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) rose 10.3% to $0.3750 in pre-market trading after climbing over 18% on Tuesday.
- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) shares rose 9.9% to $ 66.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong Q2 outlook.
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) shares rose 9.5% to $75.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) shares rose 7.3% to $22.96 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) rose 5.8% to $832.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings and its Q1 comps climbed 3.3%.
- GameStop Corp.. (NYSE: GME) rose 5.2% to $5.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported it has retained 90% of planned sales volumes in 2/3 of stores conducting curbside operations. It also noted it had $772 million in cash as of April 4th, 2020.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) rose 3.1% to $110.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNM) shares fell 31.2% to $0.1616 in pre-market trading. Actinium Pharmaceuticals priced its 183 million share public offering at $0.15 per share.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) fell 29.5% to $1.10 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common shares.
- TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) fell 20.6% to $10.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 66% on Tuesday.
- Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) shares fell 19.7% to $0.1490 in pre-market trading after dropping over 16% on Tuesday.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 18.4% to $0.4998 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Tuesday.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) fell 13.5% to $5.50 in pre-market trading. Applied DNA Sciences shares surged 17% on Tuesday after the company signed an agreement with Stony Brook University Hospital to 'validate and implement' its LineaCOVID-19 diagnostic test.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 10.3% to $0.48 in pre-market trading after dropping over 6% on Tuesday.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares fell 9.5% to $1.29 in pre-market trading after surging around 83% on Tuesday.
- SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) fell 9% to $3.46 in pre-market trading after climbing 43% on Tuesday.
- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) fell 8.3% to $11.00 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Tuesday.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) fell 7.1% to $16.40 in pre-market trading after surging around 24% on Tuesday.
- Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) shares fell 7% to $40.20 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) fell 6.9% to $0.19 in pre-market trading.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) fell 6.2% to $5.40 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Tuesday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas